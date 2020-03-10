Blues fall to Panthers

Brett Connolly scored the go-ahead goal in the third period for the Panthers in a 2-1 victory against the Blues at the Enterprise Center.

Mike Hoffman tallied the tying goal on the power play late in the second for Florida, which won its second straight on the heels of a four-game skid.

Chris Driedger denied 26-of-27 shots in the win.

Colton Parayko scored the lone goal midway through the second for the Blues

Jordan Binnington made 32 saves for the Blues, who have lost two-of-three following an eight-game winning streak.

St. Louis visits the Ducks tomorrow night.