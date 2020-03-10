Biden sweeps Sanders in Missouri Democratic primary (AUDIO)

The results are in: presidential candidate Joe Biden has won the Democratic presidential preference primary election by a landslide. Missouri Secretary of State’s Office has collected results from 100% of the state’s voting precincts.

Biden ended the night with 60% of the vote, compared to about 35% support for Bernie Sanders.

On the Republican side, the race was not competitive. President Donald Trump took about 97% of the vote.

Precincts reported about 660,000 Democrats voted today compared to about 309,000 Republicans.

LISTEN TO BIDEN VICTORY SPEECH (10:41)

