Early ticket sales for donors and season ticket holders for Mizzou football vs Arkansas at Arrowhead

The first season of Mizzou Football under Head Coach Eliah Drinkwitz is fast approaching, and supporters of the program will soon have the first opportunity to purchase tickets to see Mizzou take on rival Arkansas in Arrowhead Stadium this fall. Tickets for the annual Shelter Insurance Battle Line Rivalry game – set for either Nov. 27 or 28, with the date to be determined this summer – will be available via a special pre-sale for Tiger Scholarship Fund donors and season ticket holders beginning this week, before they go on sale to the general public.

Pre-sale opportunities will be split up based on donor levels:

Wed., March 11th – 10 a.m. – AD Cabinet / Hall of Fame / All-American…

Thur., March 12th – 10 a.m. – Excellence / Director / True Tiger…

Fri., March 13th – 10 a.m. – Gold / Columns…

Tue., March 17th – 10 a.m. – Varsity / Black & Gold…

Tue., March 17th – 1 p.m. – Rock M / Booster / Season Ticket Holders…

To access this special pre-sale offer, customers must sign in to their TicketMaster account online. Access the direct link here: https://www1.ticketmaster.com/event/0600586597795D9C. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Fri., March 20th at 10 a.m.

Fans are encouraged to direct questions regarding sales for this game to the Mizzou Ticket Office by calling 1-800-CAT-PAWS or by e-mailing tickets@missouri.edu.