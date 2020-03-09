Annual marchers protest outside Planned Parenthood clinic in St. Louis

Reported by Jill Enders, St. Louis

Hundreds of anti-abortion demonstrators from around the country were in St. Louis over the weekend for the 3rd annual March on the Arch.

On Saturday, activists gathered outside of Missouri’s last remaining abortion clinic, Planned Parenthood in the Central West End. Brian Westbrook, the executive director for the Coalition for Life, St. Louis, says the purpose of this demonstration is to call for an end to abortion.

“We keep praying. We keep fasting and we come and set alternatives to the women who are considering abortion and by doing that and by offering help and assistance, these women who are left on the sidelines, that’s how we’re going to end abortion. It’s about helping and loving.” Westbrook said.

Representative Mary Elizabeth Coleman, R-Arnold, was among the guest speakers during the rally that was held prior to the annual march to the Gateway Arch.

“Women deserve better and you know it and I know it. And we know that though you are small, you are strong, and God’s timing is not our timing.” Coleman said.

Planned Parenthood clinic officials were not available to the press on site for comment.

The Missouri Administrative Hearing Commission is expected to decide March 16 whether Planned Parenthood of St. Louis can keep its license. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services wants to revoke its license, citing concerns of failed abortions.