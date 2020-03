>>Blues Blank Blackhawks Behind Allen

(Chicago, IL) — Jake Allen logged 29 saves as the Blues blanked the Blackhawks 2-0 in Chicago. Robert Bortuzzo scored in the second period and Alex Pietrangelo [[ peh-TRAN-jel-oh ]] in the third for St. Louis. Jaden Schwartz assisted on both goals for the Blues, who have won nine of their last 10 games. Corey Crawford made 24 saves in defeat. The Blackhawks have lost two straight following a four-game winning streak.