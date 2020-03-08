North Central Missouri wins Junior College Regional Championship

Missourinet

The North Central Missouri Pirates men’s basketball team won the NJCAA Central Plains District Championship on Saturday with a 74-72 win over Arkansas State Mid-South. With the victory, the Pirates have punched their ticket to their second straight national tournament appearance in school history, making back-to-back trips to Danville, IL. First round action will begin on March 17-18. Pirates basketball, ranked #6 in the most recent NJCAA national poll, earned their berth to the contest with a Region XVI championship victory over St. Louis Community College 74-64. The Pirates are now 27-3 overall and at one point were ranked number on the country.

The brackets will be released following the conclusion of two Sunday district championships.

