Mizzou tops Alabama. Opens SEC Tournament as the 10-seed

Mizzou Men’s Basketball (15-16, 7-11) defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide, 69-50 to finish out the 2019-20 regular season. The Tigers held the Crimson Tide to its lowest-scoring game of the season, and their lowest scoring performance since Jan. 6, 2018. Head coach Cuonzo Martin collected his 50th win at Mizzou, as the Tigers sent off their lone senior Reed Nikko with a victory at Mizzou Arena. Redshirt junior Dru Smith led the Tigers on Saturday, scoring a team-high 17 points and adding a season-best eight assists in the regular season finale.

Mizzou is the 10-seed and will face 7-seed Texas A&M on Thursday night in Nashville at 6 p.m. CT. The winner of that game will face 3-seed Auburn.

The Tigers lost both matchups to the Aggies. The first coming on Jan. 21st at Mizzou Arena a 66-64 loss. The Tigers then fell at A&M on Feb 4th, 68-51.

2020 SEC Basketball Tournament Bracket 3-7-20