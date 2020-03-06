Mizzou women’s season comes to an end

Mizzou Women’s Basketball (9-22, 5-11 SEC) fell to the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (21-9, 10-6 SEC), 64-51, on Thursday night at the SEC Tournament in Greenville, S.C. Mizzou had an eight-point lead at halftime, but let the lead slip away in the second half. Mizzou came out of the gates with high energy, opening up an eight-point lead at 34-26 heading into halftime. The second half was a different story, as the Lady Volunteers outscored the Tigers 38-17 in the game’s final 20 minutes. Mizzou’s offense went cold, as the Tigers only scored six points in the third quarter. Tennessee ended the third period on a 15-0 run to take control of the game.

Freshman guard Aijha Blackwell led the team in scoring for the 15th time this season with 13 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Blackwell (15.0 ppg) and Hayley Frank (11.8 ppg) become the first pair of freshmen in program history to average double figures in the same season.