Kate Scott will make TV history during the St. Louis Blues broadcast on Sunday (PODCAST)

Sunday, history will be made during the NBC Sports Network’s coverage of the Blues-Blackhawks game from Chicago. It will feature an all-female crew on the broadcast.

My guest is Kate Scott who will handle the play-by-play calls with A.J. Mleczko serving as the color analyst. Current Team USA hockey star Kendall Coyne-Schofield will serve as the “Inside the Glass” analyst.

Scott has been practicing for this moment. She was in St. Louis for a “dress rehearsal” when the Blues beat the Hawks 6-5, but Sunday will be this veteran broadcaster’s first hockey game.

She talks about this opportunity and not only what it means for her, but for other women who aspire to become sports broadcasters. She’s got a great attitude, and we had fun on this podcast. I hope you enjoy it.