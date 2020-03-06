Biden, Sanders come to Missouri before Tuesday’s primary

(EDITOR’S NOTE: STORY HAS BEEN UPDATED TO INCLUDE THAT SENATOR SANDERS HAS CANCELED MONDAY’S RALLY IN KANSAS CITY)

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders will make their appeal in person to Show-me state voters. The two remaining viable candidates to be the Democratic Party nominee will hold rallies in Missouri over the next few days.

Biden will hold two public events Saturday, March 7:

Doors Open: 11:00 AM CT

Where: Kiener Plaza Park, 500 Chestnut Street, St. Louis, MO 63101

Event with Emanuel Cleaver in Kansas City, MO

Doors Open: 4:15 PM CT

Where: WWI Museum and Memorial, 2 Memorial Dr, Kansas City, MO

Sanders’ public event will be in St. Louis on Monday March 9th at 11 a.m.

Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market Street, St. Louis. Doors open at 10 a.m.

** Senator Sanders has canceled Monday’s Kansas City rally due to scheduling constraints.

Missouri’s presidential preference primary is on Tuesday. Even though they’re no longer in the race, Missouri’s ballot will still include Amy Klobuchar, Tom Steyer, Cory Booker, Pete Buttgieg, Andrew Yang, Julian Castro, Mike Bloomberg and others.