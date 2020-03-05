UMKC Roos basketball team cancels trip to Seattle over coronavirus fear

The UMKC men’s basketball team that was scheduled to play Seattle University on Saturday has cancelled that trip according to the Western Athletic Conference, citing concerns over coronavirus. According to news outlets, 28 people in Washington state have been diagnosed with coronavirus as of the latest report, including 10 people who have died. Most of them were residents of a Seattle-area nursing home.

“While disappointed that the situation has evolved as it has, I fully respect the right of any member institution to determine what it believes to in the best interest of its student-athletes,” WAC Commissioner Jeff Hurd said in a statement. “From a conference standpoint, the necessary adjustments will be made according to NCAA policy in order to bracket the conference tournament scheduled for March 11-14 at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.”

UMKC became the second WAC school to cancel games, following Chicago State who banned travel of their men’s basketball team and canceled upcoming home games for the women’s team this weekend. The Kangaroos’ game at Utah Valley, scheduled for Thursday, will be played.

“Kansas City Athletics is committed to the welfare and safety of our student-athletes,” said Director of Athletics Dr. Brandon Martin. “Based on the current developments involving the coronavirus in Seattle, it is imperative for us to be proactive in regards to the safety of our student-athletes and men’s basketball program.”