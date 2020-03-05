Tigers comeback falls short at Ole Miss

Mizzou Men’s Basketball lost 75-67, at Ole Miss on Wednesday night in Oxford, Miss. Mizzou erased a 15-point first-half deficit, but couldn’t withstand a Rebel run down the stretch. Xavier Pinson led the Tigers in scoring with 16 points, and added five assists and four rebounds. Jeremiah Tilmon, Jr., posted 12 points and seven rebounds off the bench, his most points since Dec. 3. Mizzou outrebounded the Rebels, 38-33, and converted 19-of-23 free throws to fight back in the second half.

Mizzou sophomore guard Torrence Watson followed a 3-pointer with a steal and layup to go on a 5-0 personal run and cut the Tigers’ deficit to nine at halftime. It launched a long Mizzou run that saw the Tigers tie the game at 51-51 on a Tilmon, Jr., offensive rebound and putback. Ole Miss used a 6-0 run to push back in front by six. Mizzou got back within two after that stretch at the 4:55 mark, but couldn’t ever tie the game or seize the lead again.

Mizzou returns home for its regular season finale vs. Alabama on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.