Mizzou women take down Ole Miss. Advance to play Vols in SEC Tournament

Mizzou Women’s Basketball (9-21, 5-11 SEC) opened up the 2020 SEC Tournament with a 64-53 win over Ole Miss (7-23, 0-16 SEC) on Wednesday in Greenville, S.C. With the win, Mizzou has now won four of its last six games in the SEC Tournament dating back to the 2018 Tournament. Mizzou shot 50% from the field (23-of-46) and 45% from three (9-of-20). Mizzou improved to 4-0 on the season when shooting better than 50 percent from the field.

Mizzou opened up the game up in the third quarter, leading by as much as 25 with 1:19 remaining in the quarter following a layup from junior guard Elle Brown. Mizzou outscored Ole Miss, 25-13, coming out of the locker room, extending its lead from 10 points to 22 at 59-37 heading into the fourth quarter. Freshman guard Aijha Blackwell led the team in scoring for the 14th time this season with 16 points, six points and three blocks.

The Tigers face Tennessee, led by first year coach Kellie Harper (who took Missouri State to the Sweet 16 a year ago). Tip-off is 7 pm. CT on Thursday.