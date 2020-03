Thanks for listening and please subscribe to the Bill Pollock Show podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

UMKC men’s basketball is bailing on a trip to Seattle because of coronavirus implications. I believe there’s other reasons for skipping this trip.

How coronavirus concerns could affect our pro teams in March and April

Cuonzo not happy with SEC officials

Dylan Carlson working on the finer points of his game at Cardinals spring training. Hear his hot takes.