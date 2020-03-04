Goldy goes deeps, but watch Wong show off his Gold Glove

>>Cardinals Double Up Astros

(Jupiter, FL) — Paul Goldschmidt and Matt Wieters each homered as the Cardinals doubled-up the Astros 6-3 in Jupiter. Dakota Hudson earned the win after throwing four innings of one-run ball. St. Louis visits the Mets today with Jack Flaherty taking the mound.

No exaggeration when I say this. Doesn’t matter that it was spring training, it may be one of the best glove flips to start a double play that you will ever see. Cardinals Gold Glove second baseman Kolten Wong dove on the shortstop side of the bag and flipped to Paul DeJong at second who relayed the throw to first to complete a double play on a ball hit by Houston’s Alex Bregman

👀that Gold Glove defense though 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/4bV4rUq1YB — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) March 3, 2020