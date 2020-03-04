Gloster Richardson, wide receiver from Chiefs first Super Bowl title, dead at 77

>>Chiefs Wideout From 1970 Super Bowl Team Dies

(Kansas City, MO) — Gloster Richardson, a wide receiver on the Chiefs 1970 Super Bowl championship team, has died. He was 77. A celebration of his life will be Saturday in Chicago. Richardson was a 1965 seventh-round pick out of Jackson State College. He also won a second Super Bowl ring in 1971 with the Cowboys and finished his career in 1974 with the Browns. He coached receivers at Mississippi Valley State, where future Hall of Famer Jerry Rice was one of his pupils.