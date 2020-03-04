Blues win their eighth straight

>>Blues Defeat Rangers For Eighth Straight Win

(New York, NY) — Jordan Binnington made 25 saves as the Blues won their eighth straight game with a 3-1 victory over the Rangers in New York. Colton Parayko, Brayden Schenn and Jaden Schwartz each scored for St. Louis, which lead the Avalanche by three-points for first place in the West. The Blues visit the Devils Friday night.

Schenn banks it off Georgiev’s skate to give the Blues the lead! #stlblues pic.twitter.com/ek3vQ3WQz9 — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) March 4, 2020