NHL considers playing in empty arenas over coronavirus scare

>>NHL Considering Options If Coronavirus Spreads

(Boca Raton, FL) — The NHL is considering its options at the league meetings in Florida if the coronavirus becomes a more serious health threat. Deputy commissioner Bill Daly tells ESPN the league is not ruling out the possibility of postponing or canceling games, or playing in empty arenas. He says it’s unlikely things will progress to that stage, but they want to be prepared. Daly did say it’s unlikely the NHL will make a trip to China next season because of this health crisis. The league did play games there in 2017 and ’18, but did not go this past fall due to arena scheduling issues.