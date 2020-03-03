Cardinals being cautious with injured lefty pitchers

>>Cardinals Top Twins

— José Godoy had a two-run single in the Cardinals’ 6-1 win over the Twins in Jupiter. Edmundo Sosa, Tyler O’Neill, Tommy Edman, and Yadier Molina also drove in runs for St. Louis. Génesis Cabrera tossed one scoreless inning for the win. The Cards host the Astros today with Dakota Hudson getting the start.

>>Cardinals Shut Down Andrew Miller

— The Cardinals are being cautious with Andrew Miller. The veteran reliever was shut down yesterday after he couldn’t get the feel for the baseball while warming up to throw in a 6-1 win over the Twins. Miller will be evaluated over the next couple of days to find out what the problem is. The lefty is in the second year of a two-year, 25-million-dollar contract with St. Louis. He posted a 4.45 ERA in 73 games last season for the Cards.

>>Cardinals scratch KK from start

— Kwang-Hyun Kim did not make his scheduled start in Monday’s 6-1 win over the Twins at Roger Dean Stadium because he’s dealing with mild groin soreness.