Hoops and archery highlight Show-Me Games big weekend in Columbia

This weekend, more than 100 basketball teams are playing in more than 250 games on 11 courts in the Show-Me State Games Hoopin’ It Up Basketball tournament. Games started Friday at the Mizzou Student Recreation Center and the Columbia Sports Fieldhouse.

Sunday, more than 800 archers will come to the Hearnes Center for the third annual event on Mizzou’s campus. More than 50 schools from throughout the state will be represented at the event, made possible in partnership with the Missouri Department of Conservation.

“These events held outside the summer GAMES serve as fundraisers for us,” says Show-Me State Games Executive Director Dave Fox. “But even more importantly, they support our mission of promoting health, fitness, family and fun and help us to spread the word about our summer events.”

On March 27-29, the GAMES will host another Hoopin’ It Up Basketball tournament as well as a Spring Slam Volleyball tournament. Both events are still accepting registration, more details at www.smsg.org.

The summer dates for the 36th annual Show-Me STATE GAMES are June 11-14, July 17-19 and 24-26.