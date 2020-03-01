BattleHawks proving to be one of the top teams in the XFL

Jordan Ta’amu threw for 264 yards on 20-of-27 passing and also led the team in rushing with 63 yards as the St. Louis Battlehawks jumped out to a big first half lead then held on for a 23-16 win over the Seattle Dragons.

His lone touchdown came on a 27-yard pas over the middle to De’Mornay Pierson-El that opened the game’s scoring. Pierson-El caught five passes. L’Damian Washington had four. Marcus Lucas and Brandon Reilly each caught three.

Seattle made a bit of a comeback putting in B.J. Daniels in at quarterback in the second half, who got the Dragons to within seven twice, but the BattleHawks held on.

Daniels threw for 100 yards and a score and picked up 84 rushing yards, after the St. Louis defense held Seattle to three points. Daniels led Seattle on a pair of touchdown drives but was intercepted by Will Hill late in the fourth quarter to seal the St. Louis win.

The BattleHawks will visit the second-place DC Defenders in an East Division matchup on Sunday, March 8, at 2 p.m. ET on FS1.