WATCH: Parayko’s wrap around gives Blues sixth straight win

Colton Parayko scored in overtime to lift the Blues to a 3-2 victory over the Islanders in St. Louis. Vince Dunn tied it with 1:44 to play in the third as the Blues won their sixth straight. Brayden Schenn also scored as St. Louis overcame an early 2-0 deficit. Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored for the second consecutive game since joining the Islanders. Jordan Eberle had the other goal for New York, which has lost six of its last eight games.

>>Blues’ Bouwmeester Gets Ovation From Crowd

(St. Louis, MO) — Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester [[ BOW-mee-stuhr ]] is back in the building following a cardiac incident earlier this month. The 36-year-old received a standing ovation from the home crowd last night as the Blues hosted the Islanders. The defenseman was in the press box and waved to the crowd. Bouwmeester, in his 17th NHL season, will not play again this year as he further evaluates his options following the health scare in Anaheim that left him hospitalized.