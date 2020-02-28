Missouri’s catch and keep trout fishing season opens Sunday

Thousands of anglers are expected on Sunday’s opening day of catch and keep trout fishing season. The park sirens will sound at 6:30 Sunday morning at Missouri’s four trout parks.

Trout tags can be purchased at the state park concession stores. A daily trout tag at Bennett Spring State Park near Lebanon, Roaring River State Park near Cassville, and Montauk State Park near Salem will be $4 this year with a daily limit of 4 trout. Meremac Springs Park near St. James has a daily tag price of $5 this year, with a limit of 5 trout.

The parks will be open every day through October 31st.

Temperatures are expected to be about 40 degrees and heading to 60 degrees on Sunday.

Copyright © 2020 · Missourinet