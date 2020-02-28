Missourinet

Missouri’s catch and keep trout fishing season opens Sunday

Anglers fish for trout at Bennett Spring State Park near Lebanon (file photo courtesy of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources website)

Thousands of anglers are expected on Sunday’s opening day of catch and keep trout fishing season. The park sirens will sound at 6:30 Sunday morning at Missouri’s four trout parks.

Trout tags can be purchased at the state park concession stores. A daily trout tag at Bennett Spring State Park near Lebanon, Roaring River State Park near Cassville, and Montauk State Park near Salem will be $4 this year with a daily limit of 4 trout. Meremac Springs Park near St. James has a daily tag price of $5 this year, with a limit of 5 trout.

The parks will be open every day through October 31st.

Temperatures are expected to be about 40 degrees and heading to 60 degrees on Sunday.

