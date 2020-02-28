Blackwell scores career high as Mizzou women drop their final home game of the season

The Mizzou women lost their final home game of the season, as the Tigers fell, 95-82, to Auburn on Thursday night at Mizzou Arena. Mizzou freshman Aijha Blackwell recorded her fifth double-double in the last six games with a career-high 27 points and 11 rebounds. She was also 4-for-7 from the free throw line. She also added a career high seven assists. Playing in her final game at Mizzou Arena, senior guard Amber Smithscored 11 points on 5-of-11 shooting from the field and Hayley Frank scored 12 points, her fifth consecutive game in double figures.

Next, Mizzou will close out the regular season on Sunday, as the Tigers travel to Tuscaloosa to face Alabama on Sunday, March 1. Tipoff is scheduled for 12:40 p.m. CT