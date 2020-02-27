Mizzou wins first SEC road game

The Mizzou Tigers won their first SEC road win of the season with a 61-52 victory over Vanderbilt in Nashville on Wednesday night. It was their first true road win since a December game at Temple. Senior Reed Nikko scored a career-high 14 points and grabbed five rebounds, and sophomore Xavier Pinson added 17 points in 21 minutes to lead Mizzou. Mitchell Smith grabbed a career-high 12 rebounds and added six points.

With Mizzou trailing 32-31 with 17:49 remaining in the game, Pinson took the team on his back scoring 15 of his 17 points in the second half. A 16-5 Mizzou run put the Tigers up by 10. Mizzou would never trail again the rest of the way.

Mizzou returns home to host Mississippi State on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.