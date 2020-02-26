Reid confident Mahomes won’t need knee surgery

>>Mahomes Won’t Need Knee Surgery

(Indianapolis, IN) — Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said at the NFL Combine he does not believe Super Bowl MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes will need off-season knee surgery. Mahomes suffered a dislocated kneecap in Week Seven and missed two weeks. Reid insists the knee is fine.

>>Chiefs Want To Keep DT Jones

(Indianapolis, IN) — Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach head up the team’s delegation at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. Veach said keeping pending free agent defensive tackle Chris Jones is a priority and the franchise tag remains a possibility. The Chiefs draft last in the first round, 32nd overall, after winning the Super Bowl. The Chiefs do not have a draft pick after the fifth round.