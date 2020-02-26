Blues prove to be too much for Hawks in third period comeback

>>Blues Beat Blackhawks With Four-Goal Third

(St. Louis, MO) — Zach Sanford scored twice in a four-goal third period in the Blues’ 6-5 win over the Blackhawks in St. Louis. Sanford’s second goal at 13:35 of the final frame put the Blues in front for good. Robert Thomas had a goal and two assists as St. Louis won its fifth in-a-row. Duncan Keith had a goal and an assist for Chicago, which has lost nine of its last 11 games. Corey Crawford allowed all six goals on 37 shots in defeat. The Blackhawks failed to hold leads of 3-1 and 5-4.

>>Blues’ Jay Bouwmeester To Hold Press Conference Today

(St. Louis, MO) — Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester will be holding a press conference today to answer questions from the media. It takes place at 1 p.m. at the Enterprise Center. It will be the first time Bouwmeester has spoken publicly since suffering a cardiac episode during the first period of the February 11th game in Anaheim. The press conference will be broadcast live on the Blues’ Twitter, Facebook and YouTube accounts.

>>Blues Recall Brouwer From Rampage

(St. Louis, MO) — The Blues are bringing back Troy Brouwer. The team has recalled the forward from the Rampage. Brouwer was signed by St. Louis as a free agent in November. He has dressed in 13 games this season, logging one goal and seven penalty minutes.