2020 to be Parson’s last run for office

Gov. Mike Parson says this year will be the last time he runs for office. Today is the first day of filing for candidates running in the August primary election. Parson spoke with reporters today at the Secretary of State’s office in Jefferson City.

“Yeah, I don’t see that in my future. I don’t see that in my future,” says Parson with First Lady Teresa Parson near him. “I’ve been very blessed to have the career I’ve had. I think we’re on the right track. I’ve been around long enough to say ‘Never say never. But I’d say the first lady might say never, if she was here.”

Parson was elected as lieutenant governor in 2016 before becoming the head of state in June 2018. He took over as governor after former Gov. Eric Greitens, a fellow Republican, resigned in response to a trail of allegations.

State Representative Jim Neely, R-Cameron, and State Auditor Nicole Galloway, a Democrat, also filed today to run for governor.

