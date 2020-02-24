Filing for Missouri’s August primary starts Tuesday in Jefferson City

Candidates from both major political parties will be heading to Jefferson City on Tuesday to file for Missouri’s August 4th primary election.

Candidate filing for Missouri’s statewide offices, legislative seats, congressional races and partisan circuit court judges begins Tuesday morning at 8 at the Kirkpatrick Building, which is located at 600 West Main Street. Filing will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the last day to file is March 31.

The governor’s race will be the most closely-watched race in 2020, since U.S. Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley are not on the ballot this year. The lieutenant governor’s post, secretary of state, attorney general and state treasurer will also be on the ballot.

All eight of Missouri’s U.S. House seats are up for grabs this year, along with all 163 Missouri House seats and 17 State Senate seats.

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft notes the candidates are required to file in-person at the Kirkpatrick Building, which is near the Capitol. Exceptions are made for candidates who are on active military duty or unable to appear in person because of physical disabilities.

Anyone with questions about candidate filing can visit the Secretary of State’s website, or can call the office’s Elections Division at 1-800-669-8683.

