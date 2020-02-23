Battlehawks win first home game in dominating fashion

With the support of a wild crowd of near 30,000 for the XFL debut at The Dome at America’s Center, the St. Louis BattleHawks (2-1) controlled their 26-9 victory Sunday over the New York Guardians (1-2). St. Louis never trailed in Week 3 and sustained their drives thanks to an effective 1-2 run tandem of Matt Jones (95 yards, one touchdown) and Christine Michael (44 yards, one TD).

A lateraled kickoff return also went for a BattleHawks touchdown thanks to Joe Powell’s finish, and a jaw-dropping 58-yard field goal from Taylor Russolino provided plenty of moments to mark in pro football’s return to The Lou.