FBI raids two southern Missouri businesses

The Federal Bureau of Investigation seached two southern Missouri businesses this week. FBI Agents were seen Wednesday taking computers and boxes of files out of the Thayer businesses.

FBI spokesperson Bridget Patton tells Missourinet affiliate KWPM in West Plains she cannot say the reason for the investigation.

“We conducted court-authorized law enforcement activity in connection with an ongoing investigation,” says Patton.

The businesses in question are believed to be Angels LLC and Reader’s Club of America – both listed by the Better Business Bureau as being in the magazine sales industry.