Drury remains perfect in GLVC showdown with Truman State

The number one ranked Drury Lady Panthers behind another one-two punch from seniors Hailey Diestelkamp, and Daejah Bernard remained undefeated on the season as they downed Truman State 77-56 at the O’Reilly Family Event Center on Thursday night. Diestelkamp, the All-American from Owensville, Missouri, had 26 points and 10 rebounds, her third consecutive double-double outing and ninth of the season. Bernard, from St. Joseph, Missouri, posted a stat-line of nine points, five assists, and three steals in pushing Drury to 26-0 overall and now 17-0 in Great Lakes Valley Conference play.

