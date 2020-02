>>Blues Blank Coyotes Behind Binnington

(St. Louis, MO) — Jordan Binnington had to make just 14 saves for his second straight shutout as the Blues blanked the Coyotes 1-0 in St. Louis. Ryan O’Reilly scored the lone goal at the 12-minute mark of the third period for the Blues, who have won consecutive games for the first time since mid-January. Antti Raanta [[ AHN-tee RAHN-tuh ]] made 45 saves for the ‘Yotes, who have lost four straight on the road.