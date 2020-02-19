Pinson sets career high as Mizzou holds off Ole Miss

Mizzou defeated Ole Miss, 71-68, on Tuesday night at Mizzou Arena, picking up its third win in the last four games. Xavier Pinson and Dru Smith combined for 48 points as Pinson led all scorers with a career-high 32 points, including going 4-for-4 from three-point range.

The Tigers also played well on the defensive end slowing down the Rebels back court and holding Ole Miss to just 23.1% shooting from three. The Tigers forced 15 turnovers and blocked six shots.

Pinson is averaging 23.3 points over his last four games and his 69% from the field is the highest-shooting percentage for a Mizzou player in a 30-point game since 2009. Pinson also set a new career-high for three-pointers after shooting 4-for-4 from beyond the arc.

Dru Smith finished with 17 points, his 16th time reaching double figures this season and Parker Braun scored a career-high six points, adding seven rebounds and a career-high four blocks.