Thanks for listening and please subscribe to the Bill Pollock Show podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

Hot takes from Mizzou following their win over Ole Miss.

The Blues find an old friend to beat up on…perfect for ending a five-game losing streak.

Shildt has options at starting pitcher for the Cardinals

Matheny says Royals want to compete now

Plus the Baseball Hall of Fame settles our President’s Day Debate!!!