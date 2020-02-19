Jennies end perfect at home. Seniors pick up their 100th career win

The Central Missouri Jennies finished off their home schedule with a decisive 74-45 win over Lincoln to finish their home schedule at a perfect 13-0. The Jennies got off to a hot start both offensively and defensively. They were 15-32 in the first half from the floor and allowed just 18 points and outshot the Blue Tigers 40%-32%, outrebounded them 48-30 and finished with 24 steals.

The Jennies went on a 15-2 run in the second quarter building a 20-point lead.

Megan Skaggs led UCM scoring 18 and was a rebound shy of a double-double with nine and Morgan Fleming chipped in 17 points with three three-pointers and four assists. This is also the 100th win for four-year seniors Skaggs (Park Hill, Mo.) and Fleming (Liberty, Mo.). Skaggs has played in all 100 wins. Skaggs went over 1600 career points, just the seventh Jennie to ever reach that figure.

The Jennies finish the year 13-0 at home. It is just the fifth time they have been unbeaten at the Multipurpose Building, last doing so in 2013-13.