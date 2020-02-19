Cardinals shut down Mikolas. Won’t throw for at least 3-4 weeks

>>Cardinals Shut Down Mikolas

(Jupiter, FL) — Miles Mikolas will begin the season on the injury list, not in the Cardinals’ rotation. The veteran right-hander has been shut down with right forearm soreness. He will be re-examined after three-to-four weeks of rest and will receive a platelet-rich plasma injection. Mikolas dealt with the same issue last season and received a PRP injection after St. Louis was eliminated from the postseason. He went 9-and-14 with a 4.16 ERA last season after going 18-and-4 with a 2.83 ERA in 2018.

Mikolas just signed a four-year contract extension that will pay the 31-year old $17 million in each of the next four seasons.