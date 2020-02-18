Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester back in St. Louis. Issues statement to fans

Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester is back in St.

Louis after collapsing on the bench during a game in Anaheim last

week and released a statement Tuesday.

“Our family has felt the support of the entire National Hockey

League family and the city of St. Louis during this time,”

Bouwmeester said in the statement. “We have all been greatly

comforted by your genuine concern. On Sunday evening, I returned to

St. Louis and I am on the road to recovery. My wife and daughters

are forever grateful for everyone’s support and we will continue to

have a positive outlook for our future.”

Jay Bouwmeester has issued a statement for the entire hockey community. #stlblues https://t.co/ulq9DEKOxA pic.twitter.com/qt9gHWtmDJ — HuddleUpPodcast (@HuddleUpPodcast) February 18, 2020