Missourinet

Your source for Missouri News and Sports

You are here: Home / Sports / Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester back in St. Louis. Issues statement to fans

Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester back in St. Louis. Issues statement to fans

By

Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester is back in St.
Louis after collapsing on the bench during a game in Anaheim last
week and released a statement Tuesday.

“Our family has felt the support of the entire National Hockey
League family and the city of St. Louis during this time,”
Bouwmeester said in the statement. “We have all been greatly
comforted by your genuine concern. On Sunday evening, I returned to
St. Louis and I am on the road to recovery. My wife and daughters
are forever grateful for everyone’s support and we will continue to
have a positive outlook for our future.”

Subscribe to our daily newsletter