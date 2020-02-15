Awww burn!!! Tigers knocked off 11th ranked team in the nation

The Missouri Tigers shocked the SEC by knocking off the 11th ranked Auburn Tigers Saturday evening in Columbia by a final score of 85-73.

Auburn entered the game with a 22-2 record and had won seven straight. It’s Mizzou’s first win over a team ranked No. 11 or higher since taking down No. 5 Florida, 63-60, on Feb. 9, 2013. Mizzou is now 8-5 all-time against teams ranked No. 11, with its last such win coming Jan. 17, 2004, over No. 11 Oklahoma.

Auburn was just 1-of-17 from three-point range. Mizzou was led by 28 points from Dru Smith and Xavier Pinson as the Tigers shot 55% from the floor including 54% from three-point range. Mizzou trailed 22-21 with 7:21 left in the first half, but finished the half on a 24-10 run. Auburn would never close to fewer than ten in the second half.

Mizzou kept their distance despite Auburn attempting 16 more free throws than Mizzou, going just 30-of-46. Meanwhile the Tigers were 22-of-29 and finished 15-of-18 around the rim.