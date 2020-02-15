Missourinet

Your source for Missouri News and Sports

You are here: Home / Sports / Awww burn!!! Tigers knocked off 11th ranked team in the nation

Awww burn!!! Tigers knocked off 11th ranked team in the nation

By

The Missouri Tigers shocked the SEC by knocking off the 11th ranked Auburn Tigers Saturday evening in Columbia by a final score of 85-73.

Auburn entered the game with a 22-2 record and had won seven straight.  It’s Mizzou’s first win over a team ranked No. 11 or higher since taking down No. 5 Florida, 63-60, on Feb. 9, 2013. Mizzou is now 8-5 all-time against teams ranked No. 11, with its last such win coming Jan. 17, 2004, over No. 11 Oklahoma.

Auburn was just 1-of-17 from three-point range. Mizzou was led by 28 points from Dru Smith and Xavier Pinson as the Tigers shot 55% from the floor including 54% from three-point range. Mizzou trailed 22-21 with 7:21 left in the first half, but finished the half on a 24-10 run. Auburn would never close to fewer than ten in the second half.

Mizzou kept their distance despite Auburn attempting 16 more free throws than Mizzou, going just 30-of-46. Meanwhile the Tigers were 22-of-29 and finished 15-of-18 around the rim.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter