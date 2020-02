Jonathan Marchessault’s power-play goal in overtime

lifted the Vegas Golden Knights to a 6-5 victory Thursday night

over the St. Louis Blues, who played their first game since Jay

Bouwmeester’s medical scare.

The Golden Knights tied a franchise record with four power-play

goals.

Zach Sanford scored four goals for the Blues and now has 13 points

in his last nine games. Mackenzie Maceachern also scored for St.

Louis.

Jordan Binnington made 46 saves.