Number one ranked Drury wins 61st straight regular season game

The Drury Lady Panthers topped 100 points for the third straight game and for the fourth time in their last five contests with a 103-60 victory over the Rockhurst Hawks in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday. The number one ranked Lady Panthers kept their record perfect moving to 24-0 and 15-0 in the Great Lakes Valley Conference. Rockhurst dropped to 9-14 and 3-12 in the league.

Payton Richards from West Plains scored a career-high 20 points going 8 for 10 from the field and 4 for 6 from three-point range. Drury’s bench scored 62 of the team’s 103 points.

“Payton came in and hit a couple of shots. We could sense she had a hot hand, and that was really helpful,” said Lady Panthers head coach Molly Miller. “Azia (Lynch) gave us a lift. Brooke (Stanfield) and Kelsey (Winfrey) are really playing well. It’s nice to have a group that can come in make a run for us.”

Drury is now averaging 108 points per game in their last five outings, and their win on Thursday was their 61st consecutive regular season victory. The Lady Panthers continue their road trip on Saturday when they play at William Jewell for a 1 pm game in Liberty, Missouri.