Bearcats top Lions in battle of nationally ranked teams

The No. 1-ranked Northwest Missouri State men’s basketball team extended its win streak to 15 in a row with a 96-75 road win over the No. 14-ranked Missouri Southern Lions on Thursday.

Northwest moved its season mark to 23-1 overall and 13-1 in MIAA play. It was the third straight 20-point plus victory margin for the Bearcats. Missouri Southern dropped to 18-5 overall and 11-3 in league play.

Redshirt freshman Luke Waters did not miss a shot and scored a career-high 19 points. Waters went 8-of-8 from the field, including a trio of three-pointers. Sophomore Trevor Hudgins led all scorers with 33 points on 10-of-19 shooting. Hudgins knocked in 7-of-13 three-pointers and was 6-of-7 at the free throw line. Northwest has made at least 10 three-pointers in six straight games

Ryan Welty and Tyler Dougherty moved their career marks to 123-6 and moved to within four of the Northwest win record of 127 set by Dray Starzl. Northwest will return to action Saturday at Pittsburg State. Tip is set for 3:30 p.m. in Pittsburg, Kansas.