New Cardinals hitting coach Jeff Albert was under the microscope as the media asked about his knowing of the cheating scandal while on the Houston Astros staff.

New Royals manager Mike Matheny shares his thoughts on veterans returning and young pitchers for 2020.

Our baseball expert explains why the new MLB playoff ideas are horrible.