Blues back for first game since Bouwmeester scare

The Central Division-leading St. Louis Blues complete what was

supposed to be a fun Dad’s Trip to Southern California and Las

Vegas when they face the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night.

The first game of the trip on Tuesday night in Anaheim was

postponed with 7:50 remaining in the first period after veteran

defenseman Jay Bouwmeester collapsed on the bench during a

television timeout and sustained what the team reported was a

“cardiac episode.”

After several Blues players frantically waived for medical

personnel to come to the bench, the 36-year-old Bouwmeester left

the arena on a stretcher along with his father Dan for further

tests at UC Irvine Medical Center. He was reported to be alert and

moving all extremities despite being unresponsive on the bench

before being revived with a defibrillator.

The Blues, scheduled to fly a charter to Las Vegas immediately

after the game (which was tied 1-1 at the time of the incident),

instead remained in Orange County overnight before flying to Nevada

on Wednesday afternoon.

“It’s hard to even explain,” Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo said

when asked how stunning the incident was. “It happened so fast. It

felt like it was an eternity for us. We just reacted as fast as we

could. Everybody seemed like they wanted to help and do something.

Story: Metro Networks