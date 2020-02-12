Blues game postponed after player collapses

Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester is in the hospital after collapsing during last night’s game against the Ducks in Anaheim. General Manager Doug Armstrong says Bouwmeester suffered a cardiac episode and collapsed on the team bench after completing a shift. Bouwmeester was conscious and alert as he underwent testing by Anaheim’s physicians. The game was tied 1-1 at the time. The game has been postponed and will be made up at a later date.

An update on Bouwmeester’s condition will be given on Wednesday.

Doug Armstrong has issued a statement about the condition of Jay Bouwmeester. https://t.co/Kdmo2YAZnP #stlblues — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) February 12, 2020