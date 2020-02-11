Six Tigers invited to NFL Combine

Six former Mizzou Tigers have been invited to the NFL Combine. Quarterback Kelly Bryant, tight end Albert Okwuegbunam, offensive linemen Trystan Colon-Castillo and Yasir Durant, along with defensive lineman Jordan Elliott, and linebacker Cale Garrett.

Bryant played in ten games as a transfer from Clemson and threw for 2,215 while completing 62% of his passes. He had 15 touchdowns and six interceptions. Okwuegbunam comes out after his junior season and least productive as a Tiger with six touchdowns on 26 catches. For the third straight season, he only appeared in nine games due to injuries. Colon-Castillo decided to leave after Barry Odom was fired as head coach and Durant, in his first year with the Tigers, started nine of 13 games played at the left tackle and started all 13 games on the blind side as a junior in 2018, and then 11 games at that spot in his senior season. Elloitt played two seasons at Mizzou after transferring from Texas and finished with 18 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks in 22 games with the Tigers. Garrett was the heart and soul of the defense. Garrett was a three-year starter who finished in his collegiate career with 291 tackles, 26 tackles for a loss, 5 sacks and 6 interceptions in 41 games before his college career ended with a torn pectoral muscle.

NFL Calendar:

Feb. 24-March 2 – NFL scouting combine, Indianapolis.

Feb. 25 – First day for clubs to designate franchise or transition

players.

March 10 – Deadline for clubs to designate franchise or transition

players before 4 p.m. EDT.

March 18 – Free agency, trading periods begin, 4 p.m. EDT.

March 29-April 1 – Annual league meeting, Palm Beach, Fla.

April 17 – Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets.

April 23-25 – NFL draft, Las Vegas.