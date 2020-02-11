Mizzou women can’t keep up with LSU in fourth quarter

Mizzou Women’s Basketball (6-18, 3-8 SEC) fell on the road to LSU (17-5, 7-3 SEC), 66-58, on Monday evening at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mizzou held a four-point lead at halftime, but strugged to score, managing just 20-points in the second half. Freshman Aijha Blackwell recorded her second consecutive double-double with 12 points and a career-high 14 rebounds. It marked the eighth straight game Blackwell has scored in double figures.

LSU turned up its defense in the second half, as Mizzou’s four-point halftime lead was cut to a 44-44 tie at the end of the third quarter. In the fourth quarter, LSU came out quick, as an 18-4 run to lead at 62-48. Mizzou was unable to get closer than eight after the LSU run.

Mizzou return home to Mizzou Arena to host Florida on Sunday, Feb. 16. Tipoff is slated for 2 p.m. CT