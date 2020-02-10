Battlehawks win their first XFL game

The St. Louis BattleHawks (1-0) played their XFL opener against the Dallas Renegades and were 9 1/2 point underdogs. Quarterback Jordan Ta’amu led the offense in the second half to rally for their first road win in the XFL, 15-9. St. Louis was the only road team of the four games played on the first weekend to come out with a win. Ta’amu’s 9-yard strike to wideout Alonzo Russell in the back of the end zone early in the fourth quarter.

St. Louis had struggles, but converted 6 of 12 third downs. Ta’amu’s ability to extend plays helped lead to both touchdown drives.

“One of my strengths was being able to use my legs when I had nothing down field,” Ta’amu told XFL.com. “That kind of opened up our offense a lot. They had to worry about our receivers, our great running backs and the quarterback on top of it. Being able to use my feet was another weapon.”