Blues dropped by Stars in OT

Roope Hintz scored the game-winner at 2:19 of overtime and finished with two goals, leading Dallas over St. Louis. Hintz flipped in a wrist shot from the right faceoff circle for the

winner and his 17th goal of the season. Jamie Benn also scored for Dallas, which improved to 10-5 in overtime. Anton Khudobin made 23 saves. He faced St. Louis for the first time

this season and improved to 3-0-1 against the Blues.

Colton Parayko scored two first-period goals for the Blues.

The Blues lead Colorado by five points in the Central Division and for the best record in the Western Conference.

The Minnesota Wild sit outside the playoffs in the Western Conference, but they are making a charge to get back into the race. Minnesota has won three in a row, including a key division victory

at Dallas on Friday night, and will try to keep streaking when it hosts another Central Division opponent in the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday night.