JUCO powerhouse North Central Missouri tops 100 again

Pirates men’s basketball easily dismissed Culver Stockton College JV on Tuesday night by the score of 114-70. With the win, Coach Esry’s squad moved to 20-1 on the year with seven regular season games left on the schedule. Of those games, a couple road matchups should be tough tests for the #1 ranked NJCAA DII team.

Saturday, February 8th the Pirates hit the road to take on the always-tough Metropolitan Community College. Then on Wednesday, February 12th it is a road matchup with NJCAA Division I’s 5th ranked Indian Hills Community College.

Thursday’s game was the 11th time this season the Pirates scored over 100 points.

